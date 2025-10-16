Advertisement
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Winston Peters pays tribute to Jim Bolger

The Country
2 mins to read

In 1996, then-Prime Minister Jim Bolger and his new deputy Winston Peters shared a laugh as they signed the new coalition agreement in the Legislative Chamber. Photo /Martin Hunter

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay returns from a three-week holiday and catches up with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

Peters pays tribute to former Prime Minister Jim Bolger, who died peacefully yesterday at age 90.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The thrice former

