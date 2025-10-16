He also weighs in, with his nationalistic views, on Fonterra and the Alliance Group.

We ask if he is looking forward to his appearance in the Oxford Union debate.

He also discusses his upcoming visit to Scandinavia and why he admires that region’s economies.

Mark Wynne:

The Alliance Group chairman ahead of Monday’s big vote on the Dawn Meats deal.

Will farmer voting apathy be his biggest challenge to get this past the goal posts?

Mark Gunton:

We speak with one of a group of disgruntled large-scale Alliance Group farmers who say “no” to the Dawn Meats deal.

But is this just a case of “rich boys throwing their toys”?

Does this reflect the views of smaller shareholders?

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of a buoyant rural market and offers his industry opinion on the Alliance deal as head of PGG’s livestock division.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent discusses the “Lucky State”, surging wool prices, an FTA with the UAE and the prospect of an Aussie winning the US Dancing with the Stars.

