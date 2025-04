On The Country today, Rabobank's Paul Joules told Rowena Duncum why Easter eggs are pricier this year. Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Rabobank analyst Paul Joules to find out why Easter egg fans will have to shell out more for their favourite treat this year.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister talks about trade, tariffs and Trump.

Plus, he addresses his differences with Winston Peters and updates the process to limit wholesale farm-to-forestry conversions.