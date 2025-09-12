Dr Elizabeth Heeg:
Some foresters are starting to regret rushing into carbon credit farming, and “a few bad actors are giving the sector a bad name”.
This is according to the chief executive of the Forestry Owners Association.
Nigel Woodhead and Tim Dangen:
Today’s farmer panel features the 2017 and 2022 Young Farmers of the Year.
We discuss calving and lambing, removing agriculture from the school curriculum, right tree - right place, and 9/11.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks 9/11, record beef prices, caged eggs still on the menu, tough times for arable farmers and the Wallabies v Pumas.
Barry Soper:
We talk politics with Newstalk ZB’s senior political correspondent about 9/11, Tom Phillips, Tākuta Ferris, and Stuart Nash.
Listen below: