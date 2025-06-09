Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Trump’s tariffs with Meat Industry Association chair Nathan Guy

The Country
Quick Read

Nathan Guy, the chairman of the Meat Industry Association, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay on today's show.

Nathan Guy, the chairman of the Meat Industry Association, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay on today's show.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Meat Industry Association chairman, Nathan Guy, to take a closer look at US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and what effect they may have on New Zealand’s red meat sector.

On with the show:

Nathan Guy:

The Meat Industry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country