Mark de Lautour:

From London to Invercargill, the chief executive of Open Country Dairy joins us.

He discusses the Joseph Parker fight, the Southland storms, and the Fonterra vote.

Tim Dangen:

Today’s one-man panel follows on from his sister, and fellow Young Farmer of the Year, Emma Poole, who was on yesterday’s show.

He talks about the Southland storms and agrees to disagree with his sister over the Fonterra vote.

Rachel Shearer:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Wool takes her monthly look at the state of the market.

Hamish McKay:

This week on McKay on Sport, we discuss the All Blacks’ test selection and whether a Grand Slam would make the year a success.

Plus, the Dame Noeline Taurua netball saga, and the Wayleggo Cup in Ashburton.

Barry Soper:

Our political commentator ponders the artist formerly known as Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Christopher Luxon at Apec, and Winston Peters being a grumpy old man barking at cars and yelling at clouds.

