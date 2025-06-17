Ian and Helen Burgess from Poariki Station at Pehiri are still waiting for their bridge to be replaced after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Liam Clayton

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ian and Helen Burgess from Poariki Station at Pehiri are still waiting for their bridge to be replaced after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Liam Clayton

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Helen and Ian Burgess, the owners of Poariki Station, who are still waiting for full farm access after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Helen and Ian Burgess:

These Cyclone Gabrielle-hit farmers in the Gisborne region are still waiting to get full farm access.

This is after their bridge was washed out in early 2023.