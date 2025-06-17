Todd Clark:
Our Kentucky-based US farming correspondent talks riots, Trump, and a wet and slow spring.
Plus, making money out of “idiot bales” for the thoroughbred horse racing industry.
Sandra Matthews:
The national president of Rural Women NZ comments on the (sometimes) emotional subject of HRT patches.
Dr Beata Bukosa:
A Niwa-led study has found New Zealand’s native forests are absorbing more carbon dioxide (CO2) than previously thought.
The study leader, and Niwa atmospheric scientist, says the findings could have implications for New Zealand’s greenhouse gas reporting, carbon credit costs, and climate and land-use policies.
Damien O’Connor:
Labour’s trade spokesman takes umbrage when asked why his party is playing “wait and see” with its agriculture policy.
And surely the importance of the primary sector penny has finally dropped for a party that can only garner 3% support in the Federated Farmers rural poll?
But can we agree on pine trees?
