Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior analyst discusses the bank’s latest report on managing increased volatility in the Australian livestock market.

He comments on how markets across the ditch could affect Kiwi farmers.

Te Radar:

Comedian, writer and the voice of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest on his latest endeavour, Kiwi Country: Rural New Zealand in 100 Objects.

The book, written with his wife, Ruth Spencer, is a tour of rural New Zealand, following the layout of a farm.

Sam Ward:

We catch up with a rugby coach and commentator for an update on the Heartland Rugby finals.

