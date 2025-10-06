Plus, what are Synlait’s plans for the next five years?

Wayne Langford:

Federated Farmers president kicks off Mental Health Awareness Week on The Country.

He has a few tips for rural Kiwis on looking after “the top paddock” from his own personal experience.

Phil Duncan:

We catch up with WeatherWatch.co.nz’s forecaster for a look at what’s in store for the week ahead.

Mark Patterson:

This Otago sheep and beef farmer is also the Minister for Rural Communities, the Associate Minister for Agriculture and the Associate Minister for Regional Development.

He’s back from China, where he was exploring opportunities for New Zealand wool.

Plus, what he’s learned about farmer mental (and physical) health from his rural roadshows.

