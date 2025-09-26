Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Strong wool prices with PGG Wrightson’s Rachel Shearer

The Country
2 mins to read

General manager of PGG Wrightson Wool, Rachel Shearer, spoke to Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mike Scott

General manager of PGG Wrightson Wool, Rachel Shearer, spoke to Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mike Scott

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Rachel Shearer, the general manager of PGG Wrightson Wool, who has some exciting news.

Strong crossbred wool is finally worth something.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Friday’s weather guy from Earth Sciences NZ offers more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save