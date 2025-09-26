That’s apart from the drier regions, with Hawke’s Bay now showing up on the Drought Index map.

Rachel Shearer:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Wool has good news: strong crossbred wool is worth something.

The South Island Strong Wool Indicator was up 46 cents with 98% clearance.

PGG Wrightson South Island auction manager Dave Burridge said global shortages of all wool types “prompted levels of demand at the Christchurch wool exchange not seen in a generation”.

“Bidding at times was extreme, with buyers having to fill immediate orders into China,” he said.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel talks, unsurprisingly, about farming and footy.

Hamish McKay:

McKay on Sport on the All Blacks’ selection, upcoming track and field coverage, six weeks until the Melbourne Cup, and the Devil’s Own golf tournament in Palmerston North.

Azaria Howell:

Newstalk ZB’s political correspondent comments on Winston Peters at the UN and the CEOs’ Mood of the Boardroom survey.

Listen below: