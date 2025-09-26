That’s apart from the drier regions, with Hawke’s Bay now showing up on the Drought Index map.
Rachel Shearer:
The general manager of PGG Wrightson Wool has good news: strong crossbred wool is worth something.
The South Island Strong Wool Indicator was up 46 cents with 98% clearance.
PGG Wrightson South Island auction manager Dave Burridge said global shortages of all wool types “prompted levels of demand at the Christchurch wool exchange not seen in a generation”.
“Bidding at times was extreme, with buyers having to fill immediate orders into China,” he said.
Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:
Today’s farmer panel talks, unsurprisingly, about farming and footy.
Hamish McKay:
McKay on Sport on the All Blacks’ selection, upcoming track and field coverage, six weeks until the Melbourne Cup, and the Devil’s Own golf tournament in Palmerston North.
Azaria Howell:
Newstalk ZB’s political correspondent comments on Winston Peters at the UN and the CEOs’ Mood of the Boardroom survey.
