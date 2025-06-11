Mark de Lautour:

Open Country Dairy’s chief executive is enjoying a busy day one of Fieldays.

He talks about Fonterra’s forecast milk price, US tariffs, a new butter plant, and gives away some cheese.

Jack Fagan:

We catch up with a top shearer to discuss why we should pay more for strong wool, and an update on the dairy farm he got into with his parents nine years ago.

Steve Wyn-Harris:

Central Hawke’s Bay farmer and broadcaster on chasing meteorites in his semi-retirement, and how he’s written a children’s book about it.

Rick Ladd:

Brandt’s director of sales talks about selling big green tractors - and little green tractors - at Fieldays.

Dame Valerie Adams and Richie McCaw:

Sporting royalty joins Jamie at Fieldays to talk about keeping fit after retiring from sport and their roles as Toyota Brand Guardians.

Monty Betham:

More sporting royalty joins The Country, this time boxing and league.

Betham talks about the upcoming match between Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen, and sings the Warriors’ praises.

Mike Casey:

The innovative Central Otago cherry orchardist says Fieldays is a “dream come true” and his favourite day of the year.

He talks about encouraging farmers to farm energy through solar panels, and an “epic” cherry season.

Listen below: