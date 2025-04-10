Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Shane Jones on wool in government buildings

The Country
New Zealand First MP Shane Jones spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First MP Shane Jones to learn more about the possibility of wool in government buildings.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The self-titled Prince of the Provinces, Matua Shane, lets rip on wool in government buildings, pine trees, US President Donald Trump and the Green Party.


Andy Borland:

We found the managing director of Scales Corp in Shanghai for the 10th anniversary of Primary Collaboration New Zealand Ltd.

Plus, we preview next month’s Lincoln College Rugby Reunion.

Amy Blaikie:

South Otago farmer and wool advocate who’s finally been rewarded for her 15,000-strong, 2020 petition to Government urging all publicly funded buildings to be built or refurbished with New Zealand wool carpets and insulation.

Andrew Gibson:

We take our monthly look at the rural market with PGG Wrightson Livestock.

Today, we head to Taranaki.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about US President Donald Trump and his tariffs.

He also discusses the Albanese v Dutton general election back home.

Listen below:

