Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Listen to The Country online: Scott Barrett talks rugby and fishing

Kaiwaka Clothing's brand ambassador, Scott Barrett spoke to Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Kaiwaka Clothing ambassador, fishing fan, and All Blacks captain Scott Barrett.

Mackay picks Barrett’s brains about rugby before the pair find out who won the Kaiwaka fishing trip promotion.

On with the show:

Scott Barrett:

We announce the winner of the Kaiwaka fishing promotion with the All Blacks captain.