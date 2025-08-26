Mike Petersen:

Scales Corporation’s chairman (and former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ, Special Ag Trade Envoy) has reported a 50% increase in earnings and net profit in the first half of the year, and directors have lifted their guidance for full-year earnings to be between $45 million and $50 million.

Petersen says the horticulture division reported excellent performance in part due to long-term strategic investment in apple varieties suited to Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Sandra Matthews:

Rural Women New Zealand has called on the Government to reconsider changes to the Equal Pay Act that threaten to entrench pay inequities and exacerbate workforce shortages in rural communities.

We catch up with the national president to find out more.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent comments on hot Shanghai nights and the high rate of growth of third-tier cities such as Huzhou.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel talks lambing and footy.

