Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on Dr Mike Joy’s ill-advised outburst.

And when it comes to Paris, should we stay or should we go?

Craig Hickman and Dean Rabbidge:

Today’s farmer panel pits Southland sheep and beef up against Canterbury dairy, ahead of Saturday’s Ranfurly Shield challenge.

John McOviney:

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort.

Today we yarn about the fugitive Tom Phillips, record weaner calf and lamb prices, and why the Dalmatians are on the acquisition trail.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about worrying scenes in Beijing and the $100 billion barrier being broken by the Aussie primary sector.

Listen below: