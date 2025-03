We also discuss the Paris Climate Accord and carbon farming; both very contentious issues on New Zealand farms.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist whether the recovery is underway.

And what’s going to happen to interest and exchange rates?

Plus, what do Trump’s tariffs mean for New Zealand farmers?

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent talks about some crazy weather, China’s high-speed rail network, an animated local movie taking the country by storm, and International Women’s Day.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics offers some history around Pancake Day.

She also offers opinions on Greenpeace’s latest rhetoric in her latest column.

Listen below: