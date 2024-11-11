Andrew Hoggard and Grant “McNational” McCallum:
Today’s farmer/politician panel ponders going back to milking cows, the rural banking inquiry, Trump, tariffs and Winston, the Hikoi to nowhere, and which Opposition MP would they want in their team.
Justin Kitto:
DairyNZ’s senior environment specialist comments on another good day for dairy farmers (milk price up another 50 cents to $9-50) and the continuing significant uptake of good wintering practices.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert says every November is basically the same.
From a big-picture point of view, our weather patterns across New Zealand tend to slow down more during this month, with often an uptick in high pressure and a downtick in rainfall.
Now that we’re into the second week already the long-range forecast shows three things:
- New Zealand still has most of our weather being westerly driven.
- We still see regular cold fronts coming into the country.
- The most important thing to note of all – NZ is going to get more high pressure.
