Andrew Fenton:

The Horticulture Bledisloe Cup was awarded to Andrew Fenton, current president and chair of the New Zealand Fruitgrowers Federation and chair of the New Zealand Fruitgrowers Charitable Trust, which he has served on since 2003.

He was also the inaugural president of Horticulture NZ when it was formed in 2005.

Karen Williams:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ was at the Horticulture Industry Awards last night, and next, she’s off to the US to look at dams, which dam-fan Mackay is very jealous of.

Plus, is there a “dam” big announcement on the horizon?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent discusses the prospect of eating less than 100 grams of red meat per week to fit in with new dietary requirements in 2026.

Plus, we look at the definition of Angus beef and the true value of the Australian working dog industry.

Greg Millar:

IHC’s national fundraising manager welcomes a new sponsor, Alltech, to join PGG Wrightson and Allflex.

Last year, the Calf and Rural Scheme returned to pre-covid income of $1.2 million, and the number of pledges has just gone over 3000.

While this is ahead of last year, some canvassers are still phoning farmers they haven’t got to.

People can still pledge here.

