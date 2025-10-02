Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Listen to The Country online: Opposition leader Chris Hipkins on Labour’s plan for agriculture

Labour leader Chris Hipkins spoke to The Country's Hamish McKay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with the Opposition leader Chris Hipkins to find out more about Labour’s plans for the farming sector.

Plus, what would that look like if they form a coalition with the Greens?

On with the show:

Harriet Bremner-Pinckney and Mark Ferguson:

The Zanda McDonald Award applications are open, so we catch up with 2023 winner Harriet Bremner-Pinckney, who is a new judge this year, alongside current judge Mark Ferguson.