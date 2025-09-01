Damien O’Connor:

We catch up with Labour’s Trade spokesman and former Minister of Agriculture.

He comments on the Miraka deal, Molesworth, his party’s long-awaited ag policy, and Trump’s tariffs.

Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum:

Today’s farmer/politician panel discusses calving, dairy deals, biosecurity, a major announcement from ACT tomorrow on the Paris Accord, and footy.

Karin Kos:

The chief executive of Apiculture NZ says this September, we are celebrating the pollination power of the humble honey bee, which makes a vital contribution to New Zealand’s growing horticultural industry, currently valued at $7.5 billion.

One-third of the food we eat comes from pollination due to honeybees.

At least 75% of all flowering plants depend on pollinators for fertilisation.

