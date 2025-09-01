Damien O’Connor:
We catch up with Labour’s Trade spokesman and former Minister of Agriculture.
He comments on the Miraka deal, Molesworth, his party’s long-awaited ag policy, and Trump’s tariffs.
Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum:
Today’s farmer/politician panel discusses calving, dairy deals, biosecurity, a major announcement from ACT tomorrow on the Paris Accord, and footy.
Karin Kos:
The chief executive of Apiculture NZ says this September, we are celebrating the pollination power of the humble honey bee, which makes a vital contribution to New Zealand’s growing horticultural industry, currently valued at $7.5 billion.
One-third of the food we eat comes from pollination due to honeybees.
At least 75% of all flowering plants depend on pollinators for fertilisation.
