Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Methane emissions with Dr Frank Mitloehner

The Country
Quick Read

The Country's Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Frank Mitloehner about livestock emissions on today's show. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Country's Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Frank Mitloehner about livestock emissions on today's show. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Dr Frank Mitloehner, a world-renowned expert on livestock methane and climate, to share his insights on a hot topic in New Zealand agriculture.

On with the show:

Mark Cameron:

The Act Party has joined NZ First’s war on “woke” banks with a member’s bill to repeal legislation that requires banks and other financial institutions to submit climate disclosures.

Plus, how worried is he about falling livestock numbers - especially sheep - down 6.2 million (21%) to just 23.6 million from a decade ago?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Richard Lindroos:

The new chief executive of Fieldays has embraced the ultimate “mullet strategy” – business in the front, party in the back.

The strategy brings together innovation, education and globalisation to this year’s event.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dr Frank Mitloehner:

A world-renowned expert on livestock methane and climate is in high demand globally for his clear, science-based communication.

With methane such a hot topic in New Zealand agriculture, he’s got great insights to share, especially on why it should be measured differently from long-lived gases.

Rick Ladd:

Brandt’s director of sales talks about Trump, tariffs and tractors.

Listen below:

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country