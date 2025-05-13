Tom and Fiona Langford from Waikato were named the 2025 New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year at the Dairy Industry Awards. Photo / Emma McCarthy

13 May, 2025 01:39 AM 2 mins to read

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Tom and Fiona Langford, also known as the Share Farmers of the Year at the 2025 Dairy Industry Awards.

Fiona and Tom Langford:

We’re joined by the winners of the 2025 NZ Share Farmers of the Year at last weekend’s Dairy Industry Awards.

Two dynamic young agribusiness leaders who shunned the corporate world for the cowshed.