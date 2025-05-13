Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Meet the 2025 Share Farmers of the Year

Tom and Fiona Langford from Waikato were named the 2025 New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year at the Dairy Industry Awards. Photo / Emma McCarthy

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Tom and Fiona Langford, also known as the Share Farmers of the Year at the 2025 Dairy Industry Awards.

On with the show:

Fiona and Tom Langford:

We’re joined by the winners of the 2025 NZ Share Farmers of the Year at last weekend’s Dairy Industry Awards.

Two dynamic young agribusiness leaders who shunned the corporate world for the cowshed.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer and a “Poster Girl” for the Methane Science Accord.

Today, she comments on the Ruminant Methane Survey Summary Report released yesterday.

And she doesn’t pull any punches over AgriZeroNZ and the Government’s emissions reduction targets.

Hunter McGregor:

Shanghai-based Kiwi selling red meat to the Chinese. He’s cautious about Trump’s tariff reduction and the still-fragile state of the Chinese economy.

Greig Taylor:

We catch up with a Hawke’s Bay orchardist to learn more about an intense fight between the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and farmers/growers, over a water allocation document called Tank.

Faced with a plan to reduce their takes by almost half, water users on the Heretaunga Plains have now decided to unite under one banner.

And they’ve already drawn up their own alternative plan for how water would be allocated on the Heretaunga Plains over the next century.

Todd Clark:

Our Kentucky-based US farming correspondent talks about Trump, tariffs, a wet spring, and a whipping at the Kentucky Derby.

Listen below:

