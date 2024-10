Nigel Woodhead:

The South Otago sheep farmer, and 2017 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, updates the highs and lows of the season two weeks after the latest storm.





Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading agricultural academics previews the United Nations’ biodiversity summit, which kicks off in Columbia tomorrow. She also discusses her latest column on how Kiwi dairy farmers can help the world’s biodiversity.

Emma Rowe:

FMG’s sustainability specialist starts Wool Week on The Country by discussing how FMG supports New Zealand sheep farmers and her hopes for a “wool renaissance”.

Grant Watson:

Synlait Milk’s outgoing chief executive, on his reasons for stepping down after two years and nine months in the job.

Jason Pine:

Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport host wraps an incredible sporting weekend for New Zealand.

Listen below: