Dame Alison Stewart (left) and Dame Catriona Williams. Photo of Dame Catriona Williams by Nick Reed

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Dame Alison Stewart (left) and Dame Catriona Williams. Photo of Dame Catriona Williams by Nick Reed

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Dame Alison Stewart and Dame Catriona Williams, two women flying the flag for New Zealand agriculture in the King’s Birthday Honours.

On with the show:

“Deputy Dave Seymour”:

He’s now a heartbeat away from the top job, but will he be on his best behaviour now that he has succeeded Winston for the Deputy Prime Minister’s job?

And does this just give Winston Peters free license to campaign with reckless abandon?