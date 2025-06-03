And will Seymour feature in Dame Jacinda Ardern’s new book?
Richard McIntyre:
Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman comments on the results of the latest survey.
Are the banks getting the message?
And which banks are performing best (and worst)?
Dame Alison Stewart:
Stewart was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to plant science and the arable sector, flying the flag for agriculture in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Dame Catriona Williams:
Williams was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours for services to spinal injury research and equestrian sport, and inspiration to everyone in a chair who wants to get out of it.
Dan Boulton:
We find the chief executive of Silver Fern Farms in Toronto, Canada, where he’s meeting with the Lamb Company (an in-market venture owned by SFF, Alliance, Anzco and an Australian partner).
We look at the prospects for red meat in Asia and North America.
Plus, a need for rationalisation in the industry when it comes to capacity.
