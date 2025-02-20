Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Katie Milne on the Paris Agreement and climate change

The Country
2 mins to read

Former Federated Farmers president Katie Milne spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Sharon Brettkelly

Former Federated Farmers president Katie Milne spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Sharon Brettkelly

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with the former president of Federated Farmers, Katie Milne, to get her thoughts on the Paris Agreement and climate change.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The former President of Federated Farmers talks about drought (really?) on the West Coast, feeding out in summer, and whether this is Climate Change in action.

As for the Paris Climate Accord; in or out?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And what interest in farm sales is there on the Coast?

Peter Newbold:

How much is your farm worth?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Are farmers sitting on them, banking the returns, rather than selling them?

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market with the general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent talks about food delivery in China.

In short, it is massive and the stats are mind-blowing.

More than 10 million delivery riders fulfil an average of 80 million orders daily for 545 million users.

The sector is valued at 1.2 trillion yuan ($156 billion), with consumers spending nearly 3.3 billion yuan daily on food delivery.

Cameron Henderson:

We catch up with the deputy chair of DairyNZ on a consultation roadshow in Southland.

Todd Clark:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

KFC is leaving Louisville.

Millions of people are under winter alerts ahead of a major storm, expected to dump snow across portions of the country, including Tennessee, Virginia, Mississippi and Kentucky.

Listen below:



Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country