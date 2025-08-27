We also ask what an acceptable economic growth rate is, and whether Todd McClay wasted his time talking tariffs in Washington.

Jane Smith:

It was like a picture-perfect photo shoot for the Women’s Weekly, two high-profile rural personalities arm-in-arm on a North Otago farm.

But hang on - it’s Jane Smith and Damien O’Connor. Have they buried the hatchet?

Plus, we discuss the Ravensdown director election and the state of the red meat industry with a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist.

Stefan Vogel:

The RaboResearch general manager for Australia and New Zealand shares his thoughts on where interest and exchange rates are going.

Rick Ladd:

Brandt’s director of sales, New Zealand – agriculture, on how Fonterra’s $3.2 billion capital return will affect the rural supply industry.

Listen below: