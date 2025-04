Kiwi rower Emma Twigg with The Country's host Jamie Mackay at the SIDE event in Timaru. Photo / Chanelle Purser

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Kiwi rower Emma Twigg with The Country's host Jamie Mackay at the SIDE event in Timaru. Photo / Chanelle Purser

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up on the sights and sounds at SIDE - the South Island Dairy Event - at Timaru.

This includes a yarn with keynote speaker and rowing legend Emma Twigg.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers dairy chair and national board member talks about calls by Feds for the Government to immediately strip Greenpeace of its charitable status, following the group’s occupation of Port Taranaki this week.