Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay is at the South Island Dairy Event (SIDE) at Lincoln University, where he catches up with author and speaker Dan Pronk to talk about stress and resilience and why being in the military is similar to being a dairy farmer.

On with the show:

Dan Pronk part one:

Author and speaker who tried and failed to be a professional triathlete, so studied medicine on an army scholarship, passed selection for the SAS and served on over 100 combat missions in Afghanistan. He talks to Jamie Mackay about what dairy farming has in common with being in the military.

Dan Pronk part two:

The keynote speaker at SIDE talks to Jamie Mackay about the problems with alcohol when it comes to stress; how cell phones may be interrupting your sleep, and why being grateful can help build resilience.

Greer Paterson:

Fencing contractor, and monthly columnist for Shepherdess Magazine, makes her debut on The Country. Originally from Central Otago, Paterson moved to the Chatham Islands six years ago, where she lives with her partner and their young children.

Jack Fagan:

We find the shearer in Donegal, Northwest Ireland, ahead of representing New Zealand in six shearing tests in Scotland, England, France and Wales alongside David Buick and manager Mark Barrowcliffe.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

Coastal Taranaki dairy farmer and father of the new All Blacks captain Scott Barret, vice-captain Jordie Barrett and returning All Black Beauden Barrett.

