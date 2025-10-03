Jen Corkran:
The senior analyst for animal protein at RaboResearch comments on a couple of dairy-beef reports coming up next week.
One will focus on the New Zealand market and the other on global trends.
George Dodson and Hugh Jackson:
We discuss farm succession planning with today’s panel, the 2024 Young Farmer of the Year, George Dodson, and the 2025 Young Farmer of the Year, Hugh Jackson.
Jamie Mackay:
It’s McKay and Mackay on sport, as Hamish catches up with Jamie, who is over in Perth waiting for the All Blacks v Wallabies match this weekend.
Plus, infamous Mackay travel stories, including his battle with a noisy rooster.
Listen below: