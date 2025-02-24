Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Golden Shears preview with Kieran McAnulty

The Country
Quick Read

Labour List MP Kieran McAnulty is a big fan of the Golden Shears. Photo / Warren Buckland

Labour List MP Kieran McAnulty is a big fan of the Golden Shears. Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Wairarapa List MP and long-time supporter of the Golden Shears, Kieran McAnulty, who previews the main event which starts on Thursday this week.

On with the show:

Colin Hurst:

A funding boost for the QEII National Trust is a win for farmers and the environment, Federated Farmers vice president says.

The Government has announced an additional $4.5 million for the trust over the next three years, following strong advocacy from Federated Farmers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kate Acland:

The Chair of Beef + Lamb NZ says the Government’s failure to follow a split gas approach is a significant concern and there was a lost opportunity to address it.

Plus, we talk about her recent visit to Cattlecon in Texas and how the farming season is going in Mid Canterbury.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kieran McAnulty:

Local Wairarapa Labour List MP and long-time supporter of the Golden Shears previews a huge week for Masterton.

Mark de Lautour:

We catch up with the chief executive of Open Country Dairy, following his week in the Middle East at Gulf Food in Dubai.

Listen below:

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country