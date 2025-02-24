Labour List MP Kieran McAnulty is a big fan of the Golden Shears. Photo / Warren Buckland

Labour List MP Kieran McAnulty is a big fan of the Golden Shears. Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Wairarapa List MP and long-time supporter of the Golden Shears, Kieran McAnulty, who previews the main event which starts on Thursday this week.

On with the show:

Colin Hurst:

A funding boost for the QEII National Trust is a win for farmers and the environment, Federated Farmers vice president says.

The Government has announced an additional $4.5 million for the trust over the next three years, following strong advocacy from Federated Farmers.