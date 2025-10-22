We also ask why “Big Brother Fonterra” tells farmers how to vote when it comes to the board of directors.

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders the Alliance and Fonterra farmer votes.

And why does Winston Peters have such a bee in his bonnet?

Meanwhile, Chris Bishop is building new Roads of National Significance - great, but annual inflation at 3% - not so good. How will that affect future OCR drops?

Plus, the mega-strikes and the weather are due to hit tomorrow, and Luxon farewells the last of the great farmer politicians.

Jane Smith:

A North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards takes time out from the tailing pen to talk about reduced methane targets, the mega-strikes, and the red meat industry. Plus, she shares her Jim Bolger story.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior ag analyst has her say on the GDT Auction, the Alliance vote, and the very positive prospects for red meat prices, if not the state of the industry.

She also has a fascinating Spice Girl fan girl revelation.

