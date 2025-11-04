Kate Acland:

We find Beef + Lamb NZ’s chairwoman in the UK in a Bath pub, wearing her Sugar Loaf Wines producer’s hat.

We also talk about B+L NZ leading a joint statement by global agricultural organisations calling for countries to follow best scientific practice and take a split-gas approach when reporting greenhouse gas emissions.

Over 30 organisations across 14 countries, as well as several multinational organisations, have joined the call with a clear message to their governments and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change that methane is different from long-lived gases and reporting metrics must recognise that.

Tom Young:

Affco’s national livestock manager comments on red meat prospects after leading academic Keith Woodford suggested the lamb schedule could be in for a big correction by Christmas.

Thomas Macdonald:

Spring Sheep Milk’s chief executive, Nick Hammond, has been appointed Zespri’s new chief strategy officer.

Hammond will be replaced at Spring Sheep by chief operating officer Thomas Macdonald in November.

Macdonald replaced Hammond as chief operating officer when he took on the top job, and has also been with the company since it was started.

Julian Raine:

The Nelson-based dairy entrepreneur and former president of Horticulture NZ gives updates on the recent storm damage in his region.

