Farmer Tom Martin:
Our UK farming correspondent comments on the driest spring in 132 years.
Plus, the NFU warns that farms face financial ruin unless the Treasury rethinks its “destructive” inheritance tax.
Hunter McGregor:
Our guy in Shanghai is a Kiwi selling venison and red meat to the Chinese.
Today, we talk about “summer plum rains”, green shoots in the economy, and Trump’s tariffs.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent says Trump’s tariffs are making absolutely no difference to Aussie beef’s record exports to the US.
Plus, we ask, “Who’s got the biggest” when it comes to Agricultural Field Days?
Kevin Mortenson:
We wrap “International Day” here on The Country by heading to the exotic locale of Pio Pio in the King Country, as we take our monthly look at the state of the livestock market with the team from PGG Wrightson.
Listen below: