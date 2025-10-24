Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel pits Otago against Canterbury, just like tomorrow’s NPC final.

But in the meantime, there’s the small matter of the weather to talk about.

Andrew Hoggard:

The Biosecurity, Food Safety and Associate Agriculture Minister has travelled to Chile to represent New Zealand at the World Dairy Summit.

Today, we find him in Uruguay, having also passed through Argentina.

Hamish McKay:

McKay on Sport on the All Blacks, the coaching debate and the NPC final.

Barry Soper:

Our political commentator reflects on the life and times of New Zealand’s 35th Prime Minister, Jim Bolger.

Listen below: