Listen to The Country online: Deputy PM Winston Peters on Marco Rubio, agriculture tariffs, and DEI regulations

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, ahead of his trip to Washington to meet with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

We catch up with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, on the eve of his departure to Washington to meet with the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

We talk about Trump, tariffs on agriculture, and whether Peters is doing a Trump when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion and his war on woke.

Professor Keith Woodford:

One of the sharpest minds in agriculture wants Fonterra to offer Kiwis a bite of dairy cherry with an IPO floating of its consumer brands business.


Michelle Sands:

The General Manager of Strategy and Policy for Horticulture NZ on the proposed new water storage facility for the Heretaunga Plains.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred, Trump, tariffs and Dylan Brown.

Andrew “Elvis” Jennings:

We head to the Wairarapa for our monthly catch-up with the team from PGG Wrightson Livestock.

Listen below:


