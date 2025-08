Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Listen to The Country online: Deputy PM David Seymour on US tariffs and NCEA changes

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour on Trump’s 15% tariff and the NCEA shake-up.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Deputy Prime Minister comments on what, if anything, we can do about Trump’s 15% tariff.

He also comments on a radical shake-up of the country’s main secondary school qualification, which will see NCEA abolished and replaced with two new qualifications at Years 12 and 13.