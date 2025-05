Soon-to-be Deputy Prime Minister, David Seymour, spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / George Heard

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Soon-to-be Deputy Prime Minister, David Seymour, spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / George Heard

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour and tries to get a Budget 2025 preview for farmers. Plus, he asks Seymour if he’s looking forward to becoming Deputy Prime Minister shortly.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask the age-old question of the Act leader, and soon-to-be Deputy Prime Minister.

What’s in the Budget for farmers?