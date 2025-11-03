Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: David Seymour on Labour’s capital gains tax

The Country
Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour.

Seymour gives his opinion on Opposition leader Chris Hipkins’ proposed capital gains tax, and ponders who’s calling the shots in the Coalition Government.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weatherman on

