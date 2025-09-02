Bryce McKenzie:
The co-founder of Groundswell applauds David Seymour’s decision.
But what about Fonterra’s?
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of our leading primary sector academics says, “It’s the margin, Stupid”.
We talk about profitability, supermarket competition and whether Fonterra should be selling its consumer brands business.
Todd Clark:
Our Kentucky-based farming correspondent discusses summer drought, rumours of Trump’s death and the demise of the US economy.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s weather expert on a Tuesday on the second day of spring, or is it?
Simply put, classic spring weather is kicking in for September with many cold fronts pouncing on New Zealand and southern Australia.
But large highs are also in the mix, bringing settled weather, frost potential, and even some subtropical winds.
Welcome to spring!
Listen below: