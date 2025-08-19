Cameron Bagrie:

An Independent Economist looks beyond tomorrow’s OCR announcement to comment on where neutral is for the Reserve Bank.

Plus, is the economy officially suffering from Long Covid, where strong economic growth alone won’t be enough to get the Government’s finances back on track?

So, is the solution more spending cuts or increased taxes?

Damien O’Connor:

The former Minister of Agriculture and Trade comments on a “useless Government”. But which one is he talking about?

Plus, we look at a Free Trade Agreement with India, the live export ban repeal being stuck in Cabinet limbo, and whether his former Labour government is in denial over the Covid spend up.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on a Tuesday reports on bitter wind chills, lower snow flurries, then frosts again.

Listen below: