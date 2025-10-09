Laura Koot spoke to Hamish McKay about confidence on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with Laura Koot, the woman behind the Fairlight Foundation, a Farmstrong champion, and the founder of Real Country.

She opens up about her struggles with confidence, how she overcame them, and her mission to help others do the same.

On with the show:

Mike Green:

We catch up with a community connector for the Rural Support Trust about a successful fundraising event, the Rural Leaders 2025 Dinner, Debate and Auction, held in conjunction with the National Fieldays.