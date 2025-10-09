Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Confidence with Laura Koot

Laura Koot spoke to Hamish McKay about confidence on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with Laura Koot, the woman behind the Fairlight Foundation, a Farmstrong champion, and the founder of Real Country.

She opens up about her struggles with confidence, how she overcame them, and her mission to help others do the same.

