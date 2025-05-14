Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Christopher Luxon on why he hasn’t been to China yet

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about China, the Paris Agreement, and NZ Super. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to ask him why he hasn’t visited China yet.

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister responds to criticism that he has yet to visit China, and ponders Trump’s latest tariff move.

We also discuss why we should stay in the Paris Agreement and whether we’re flogging the family silverware to pay for NZ Superannuation.

Michael Every:

Part 1: Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist sees no end to Trump’s tariffs despite the recent backflip with China.

Plus, we ask what happened to “Thrive in ’25” for the world economy?

Part 2: What’s the best business to be in, in a troubled world -food or munitions?

Who are the political and economic leaders on the world stage today? Will an American Pope get Trump to “calm the farm”?

And would he accept a jumbo jet from a Middle Eastern country with a dubious human rights record?

Katie Milne:

This West Coast dairy farmer, and former president of Federated Farmers, says we need to change how we measure methane in the atmosphere.

Plus, she questions our commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Craig Wiggins:

Today, we find our resident rural health advocate at the Speight’s Ale House in Palmerston North.

Listen below:

