Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum about rural connectivity today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum about rural connectivity today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to find out the latest on improving rural broadband and cell coverage.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister talks tariffs, NZ’s deal with the UAE being ratified this week, challenges with rural connectivity and how many chocolate eggs he’s snuck in before Easter.