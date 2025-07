Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Jamie Mackay today on The Country. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Listen to The Country online: Christopher Luxon on butter prices, Pāmu, and Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Jamie Mackay today on The Country. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to talk about butter prices, Fonterra, Pāmu, local councils and “frickin” Chris Hipkins.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

Is Nicola Willis (and the government by default) guilty of virtue signalling and political posturing, and was Willis sent on a fool’s errand to Fonterra?

The government can’t do anything about the price of butter and cheese (without subsidies), but what can it do to kneecap spendthrift local body councils?