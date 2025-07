Spring hasn't sprung yet, but Chris Brandolino has a few weather predictions for The Country.

Spring hasn't sprung yet, but Chris Brandolino has a few weather predictions for The Country.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Earth Sciences NZ’s principal scientist, Chris Brandolino, who says it’s a bit early to talk about spring weather. He has a go at a forecast anyway, and Jamie tells him he doesn’t like it.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

We catch up with Earth Sciences NZ’s (formerly known as Niwa) principal scientist.

He takes an early peek at what spring might hold.