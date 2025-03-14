Southland farmer Dean Rabbidge had a thing or two to say about pine trees on The Country. Photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Southland sheep, beef and dairy farmer Dean Rabbidge, to learn more about his tongue-in-cheek carbon farming restaurant menu.

On with the show:

Dean Rabbidge:

This high-profile Southland sheep, beef and dairy farmer got to thinking about on-farm diversification when he was weighing some lambs, and perhaps opening a new restaurant.

The result is a humorous dig at carbon farming and comes with a very cleverly compiled “pine tree menu” which you can check out on The Country’s Facebook page.