Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Carbon farming with Southland farmer Dean Rabbidge

The Country
2 mins to read

Southland farmer Dean Rabbidge had a thing or two to say about pine trees on The Country. Photo / Alan Gibson

Southland farmer Dean Rabbidge had a thing or two to say about pine trees on The Country. Photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Southland sheep, beef and dairy farmer Dean Rabbidge, to learn more about his tongue-in-cheek carbon farming restaurant menu.

On with the show:

Dean Rabbidge:

This high-profile Southland sheep, beef and dairy farmer got to thinking about on-farm diversification when he was weighing some lambs, and perhaps opening a new restaurant.

The result is a humorous dig at carbon farming and comes with a very cleverly compiled “pine tree menu” which you can check out on The Country’s Facebook page.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Plus, it’s High Noon at the O.K. Corral in Southland, as Fish and Game goes to war with Federated Farmers encouraging anyone wanting to shoot ducks to buy their licence from another region this season.

Shane Jones:

We catch up with the Prince of the Provinces before his address to the Investment Summit this afternoon, as he looks for foreign investment to pay for new mines, dams and gas exploration.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Plus, he weighs in on Dame Jacinda Ardern and school lunches.

Glen Burrell:

MPI’s Director of Animal Welfare and Response responds to SAFE’s “Mud Farming” claims in Southland.

Barry Soper:

We talk to Newstalk ZB’s senior political correspondent about Dame Jacinda Ardern’s new book, the Investment Summit and whether the Prime Minister is in any danger of being rolled.

Chris Brandolino:

Where is the rain? We ask NIWA’s principal scientist.

Listen below:

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country