Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Broadcasting live from the Poverty Bay A&P Show

The Country
Quick Read

The Country's Jamie Mackay spoke to a cast of thousands at the Poverty A&P Show. Photo / Ben Cowper

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is broadcasting from the Poverty Bay A&P Show, also known as the Gisborne Show, which is celebrating 150 years.

On with the show:

Jo Luxton:

We catch up with Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman.

She shares her memories of the Gisborne Show, comments on Labour’s lack

