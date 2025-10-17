Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister on what his Government’s methane reduction target means for Kiwi farmers.

Plus, emissions targets, Winston Peters’ comments on Fonterra and Alliance, reforming local government and the RMA, and paying tribute to Jim Bolger.

Sandra Faulkner and Toby Williams:

Today’s farmer panel comprises a Federated Farmers’ current local government and adverse events spokeswoman, and the former meat and wool chairman.

Neville Clark:

Gisborne local and legendary PGG Wrightson livestock auctioneer.

Rick Ladd and Dean Quinn:

Brandt’s director of sales and Gisborne territory manager on tough times for the viticulture industry in the region.

Plus, how’s the market looking for those big green tractors?

Ben Humphrey:

It’s time for Mackay on Sport.

This week, it’s with NZME’s head of sport and rural.

Listen below: