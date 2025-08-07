Plus, having a cup of tea with Damien O’Connor and the Greens.
Blair “Blizzard” McLean:
Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent on the challenges the wine industry is facing with the Trump tariffs (35% of our wine exports), a worldwide grape glut and falling consumption.
Jo Luxton:
Yet again, we ask Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman for some long-awaited ag policy and just who in the party is going to be formulating that policy?
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about a breakthrough mRNA vaccine for FMD, Trump’s tariffs, a call for the appointment of a “Chief Farmer” and why he reckons the Wallabies will win the Bledisloe Cup.
