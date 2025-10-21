Ultimately, it was a vindication of the board’s decision to partner with Dawn.

But was it Hobson’s choice?

And what will the deal do to solve the overcapacity issue in the red meat industry?

Shane Jones:

We catch up with the Prince of the Provinces in Sydney, where he’s “promoting opportunities for investment and collaboration in the development of New Zealand’s natural resources”.

It’s top of the agenda during three upcoming international mining and geothermal conferences, the Resources Minister says.

We also debate the Alliance and Fonterra votes and lament the mega-strikes this week.

Fiona and Tom Langford:

The 2025 Share Farmers of the Year encourage others to enter the 2026 NZ Dairy Industry Awards.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent comments on the British Farming Awards, the autumn harvest and planting, drought-proofing and a “wartime-scale overhaul” to avoid a food crisis, plus what do you do with a problem like Prince Andrew and Fergie?

