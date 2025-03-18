Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Agriculture Minister Todd McClay on trade with India

The Country
2 mins to read

Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / George Heard

Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / George Heard

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay, to learn more about his trade delegation to India.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We caught up (very early morning) with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade in India.

He’s heading the Prime Minister’s trade delegation looking for a comprehensive FTA with the world’s most populous nation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But is a dairy deal off the table with the world’s largest milk producer (24% aiming for 30% by 2030)?

Perhaps lamb and horticulture are a better bet?


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Damien O’Connor:

Did Labour drop the trade ball in India?

We ask Labour’s Trade spokesman (and former Minister of Agriculture) to defend himself.

Matt Chisholm:

We talked to a rural mental health advocate and Central Otago hobby farmer who has taken up walking and studying.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

It’s “Locavore March” but can we really suffer through 31 days of eating only food grown within a 150km radius?

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics says you can but with much difficulty.

Todd Clark:

We remind our Kentucky-based farming correspondent that it’s National Agriculture Week in the US.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was introduced in 1973 and each year, it highlights how agriculture supports our food supply, fuels the economy, and creates job opportunities.

And what’s happening to beef prices under Trump’s tariffs?

Listen below:


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country