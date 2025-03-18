But is a dairy deal off the table with the world’s largest milk producer (24% aiming for 30% by 2030)?
Perhaps lamb and horticulture are a better bet?
Damien O’Connor:
Did Labour drop the trade ball in India?
We ask Labour’s Trade spokesman (and former Minister of Agriculture) to defend himself.
Matt Chisholm:
We talked to a rural mental health advocate and Central Otago hobby farmer who has taken up walking and studying.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
It’s “Locavore March” but can we really suffer through 31 days of eating only food grown within a 150km radius?
One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics says you can but with much difficulty.
Todd Clark:
We remind our Kentucky-based farming correspondent that it’s National Agriculture Week in the US.
It was introduced in 1973 and each year, it highlights how agriculture supports our food supply, fuels the economy, and creates job opportunities.
And what’s happening to beef prices under Trump’s tariffs?
Listen below:
Save