Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Agriculture Minister Todd McClay on low farmer confidence

The Country
2 mins to read
Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Todd McClay, who is back from recent overseas trade trips, to ask him why farmer confidence remains so low.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We catch up with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade as he catches his breath after recent trade trips around the globe including the G7 in Italy, the UAE and India. We also ask why; if the Nats are such a farmer-friendly government; why are farmers so down in the dumps?


Michael Every - Part 1:

Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist, and The Country’s favourite Alarmist, comments on the perilous state of the world’s economy and why he’s so wary of dropping interest rates before inflation is totally under control. And guess who he’s calling a Marxist?


Michael Every - Part 2:

We also look at the state of the US and Chinese economies and whether world trade is moving from globalisation to protectionism.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of the primary sector’s leading academics talks about plantain in pastures, why doubling the value of exports within 10 years is not achievable without agriculture, and why she’s now decided to put her name forward for the Board of DairyNZ.

Miles Anderson:

The Waitaki MP pays tribute to his late brother, David Anderson, the former editor of Rural News and one of the great characters in the rural media.

Listen below:

